Home
More work remains after Chauvin verdict, says SOBLACC leader

More work remains after Chauvin verdict, says SOBLACC leader

Local News Top Stories Video , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. – After Derek Chauvin was convicted of George Floyd’s murder, a local black man said he was shocked by the verdict.

Keith Jenkins is the Vice President of Southern Oregon Black Leaders, Activists, and Community Coalition, also known as SOBLACC. He admits he couldn’t watch the murder trial. Jenkins said he didn’t want to get invested only to see the ex-police officer walk free. Something he said happens all too much in our nation.

“If I’m going to be 100% honest with you, in the past I got far too invested in trials like this only to be let down. And only to feel like my life and people who look like me lives don’t matter,” said Jenkins.

He said there’s still work to be done to reform policing policies, as well as the way many minorities are treated. He said it’s an issue, not only across the country but within the Rogue Valley as well.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »