Mosquitoes with West Nile Virus found in Jackson County

CENTRAL POINT, Ore.- The Jackson County Vector Control District announcing mosquitoes in Jackson County are testing positive for West Nile Virus.

Earlier this month, NBC5 reported the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) identified mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus for this first time this year in Malheur County.

Mosquitoes collected early last week in northwest Central Point were found to be carrying the virus.

While most mosquito-borne infections are mild, with fever or flu-like symptoms, severe infections may cause inflammation of the brain or rarely death.

OHA advises folks to avoid mosquito-borne diseases by getting rid of standing water sources, using mosquito repellent and making sure screen doors and windows fight tightly.

