Most Klamath County schools complete first full in-person learning day in more than a year

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore — Following new guidance from the CDC and the Oregon Department of Education, most Klamath County School District students made their return back to the classroom for the full day.
Its been more than a year for students to attend a full-time, five days a week schedule. The new guidance included the recommended three-feet spacing only in classrooms – giving teachers the flexibility to have more students in the room.
“It’s going to be much better for their mental health, or academic health… kids need to be in school.” Shasta Elementary School Principal Randy Ross told NBC5.
Virtual classes are still being offered as an option for families. The remainder of high schools other than Mazama and Falcon Heights, will begin their first full week next Monday April 12th.
More information can be found: http://www.kcsd.k12.or.us/
