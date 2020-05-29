Home
Mother accused of fatal DUII that killed son faces a judge

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A young mother facing charges in the fatal crash that killed her son appeared in court for the first time Thursday.

21-year-old Amanda McFarland faced a judge Thursday afternoon.

She was arrested Tuesday night by the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office after the agency says she caused a wreck that killed her 2-year old son. Police say she was driving under the influence.

The prosecutor said it’s a unique case as both the defendant and victim are from the same family.

McFarland is facing multiple charges, including manslaughter and DUII.

