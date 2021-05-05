Motorist transported to hospital after crash on Foothill Blvd.

Home
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash Wednesday morning. The Sheriff’s Office said in a statement, the collision involved a motorcycle and a large utility-type truck on Foothills Boulevard near the Josephine Co. line. Once first responders arrived on the scene the motorcyclist was transported to Three Rivers Medical Center. The driver’s condition is unknown.
The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office said The Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team, as well as Medford Police Dept. also assisted with the investigation.
The roadway was closed for approximately 4 hours. It reopened around 1 pm Wednesday afternoon. Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office hasn’t released any further details about the crash, the situation is still under investigation.

