Mount Ashland opening for 2024 summer season

ASHLAND, Ore. – While the season for skiing is over, folks can still head up to Mt. Ashland for the summer season, which starts on Friday.

Families can enjoy hiking trails, cornhole or some disc golf. Mt. Ashland general manager, Andrew Gast said, “our summer operations are really going to be a low impact way to enjoy the mountain. First and foremost, it’s enjoying the lodge and getting something to eat and enjoying some food and drink.”

With the warm weather upon us, it’s a great time to get outside and even head up in elevation where it might be a little cooler.

“We have a trail map actually that has all the trails within 10 miles,” Gast continued. “And there’s everything from climbing the summit to just enjoying the wildflowers on the backside.”

This is the second year that Mt. Ashland has been open for the summer season and Gast says there’s a lot to enjoy for everyone.

Winter is definitely our core season. Last year was the first time we were ever open in the summertime. So, I think it’s still getting the word out to folks but it’s a much different group of people. A lot of people who come up in the summer have never been up here before. They don’t ski, they don’t snowboard, so it’s a different crowd.

The mountain is open every Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and every Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Labor Day. Gast says this is the perfect time for the season to start because most of the snow has melted, the staff has had a break and orientation and it’s Father’s Day Weekend.

What I love is watching our staff grow and watching the community’s response. When I first got here, the idea of being open in the summertime was just kind of an idea and a vision, and really seeing the response we’re getting has been really fulfilling.

Mt. Ashland staff members are also planning several events, like tie-dye days, live music, movie nights and even more events in October.

