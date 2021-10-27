Movie theater in White City expected to reopen next month under new ownership

WHITE CITY, Ore — Ashland-based Coming Attractions Theatre plans to reopen the defunct Cinemark Movies 6 Theatre in White City before the end of the year.
The building closed down in June of last year. Coming Attractions, which owns theaters across southern Oregon and throughout the region, recently acquired the building which will be called “Crater Lake Cinema.”
Mark Murin, director of operations with Coming Attractions, told NBC5 that the building is being remodeled with plans to reopen by late November of this year.
“This is a growing area and its good to have a locally owned neighborhood theatre.” said Murin.
Murin said the six-screen theater can hold about 600 seats. It plans to play, “first-round” movies which are newly released and mainstream.
Job openings are available on their website here: Coming Attractions
