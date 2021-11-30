Movie theatre in White City opens Friday

WHITE CITY, Ore. – White City is getting a new movie theatre this week the Crater Lake Cinema is opening this Friday!

The theatre is located off Hwy 62 where the old Cinemark theatre was. Due to the pandemic, Cinemark decided to close the White City location. But Ashland-based company Coming Attractions purchased and renovated the inside.

“We’re at the point where we can say we’re opening up a new theatre and people are just so happy about it. Now we can’t wait. Finally, there’s some good news,” said Mike Murin, Director of Operations for Coming Attractions.

Coming Attractions told NBC5 News they are just as excited for the news. This weekend you can check out ‘Dune’ or ‘Eternals’ there. Next weekend there will be a new reboot of the classic ‘West Side Story.’