MPD conducts active threat training at NMHS

MEDFORD, Ore.-The Medford Police Department recently held an active threat training at North Medford High School.

According to an MPD Facebook post, the training focused on critical exercises like forced entry, hostage rescue and tactical medicine.

The training is designed to test the preparedness and coordination of various agencies.

The department says this training will ensure that it can quickly and effectively respond to active threats.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.