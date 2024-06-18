MPD conducts active threat training at NMHS

Posted by Lauren Pretto June 17, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore.-The Medford Police Department recently held an active threat training at North Medford High School.

According to an MPD Facebook post, the training focused on critical exercises like forced entry, hostage rescue and tactical medicine.

The training is designed to test the preparedness and coordination of various agencies.

The department says this training will ensure that it can quickly and effectively respond to active threats.

Lauren Pretto
