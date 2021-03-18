MPD: it only takes 2 minutes to steal your catalytic converter

MEDFORD, Ore. —The Medford Police Department is educating the public on catalytic converter theft. It says it takes only a minute and 43 seconds to steal one.
MPD took to Facebook to post a video of thieves targeting a Toyota Prius here in Medford.
The thieves jack up the vehicle and make off with the stolen car part in under two minutes.
MPD says if you own one, consider parking it in a driveway, or get a shield device that protects the valuable part, that thieves are targeting.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.