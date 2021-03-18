MPD: it only takes 2 minutes to steal your catalytic converter

Home
MEDFORD, Ore. —The Medford Police Department is educating the public on catalytic converter theft. It says it takes only a minute and 43 seconds to steal one.

MPD took to Facebook to post a video of thieves targeting a Toyota Prius here in Medford.

The thieves jack up the vehicle and make off with the stolen car part in under two minutes.

MPD says if you own one, consider parking it in a driveway, or get a shield device that protects the valuable part, that thieves are targeting.

