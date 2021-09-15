MPD noticing increase of inappropriate photos being taken of women

That’s according to MPD Lieutenant Mike Budreau.
He says some men are putting their phones in shopping baskets and placing them under women when they’re not looking.
He says police recently arrested registered sex offender, David Lee Reynolds, in July after he was caught by security at the North Medford Fred Meyer taking inappropriate photos.
Budreau says Reynolds’ victims had no idea they were being followed or photographed.
“If somebody comes close to you, that should be raising some red flags, why are they so close to you? Really try to keep people at a safe distance. Depending on what you’re wearing, you may need to take more precautions,” said Lt. Budreau.
Lt. Budreau says Reynolds is charged with six counts of invasion of privacy.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.