MPD Officers chase and arrest a man after he robs a cannabis shop

MEDFORD, Ore.- Medford Police Officers chase and arrest a man after he robs a cannabis shop and assaults a person.

25-year-old Cedrick Mobley was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon, 2nd Degree Assault, 3rd Degree Robbery, 2nd Degree Theft, along with some outstanding warrants he had.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a call for a shoplifter came in from The Spot Cannabis Collective on Crater Lake Hwy in Medford.

Police determined Mobley had stolen product, and when he was confronted, he assaulted an employee by hitting them over the head with a jar of marijuana.

“He’s going to be lodged for unlawful use of a weapon but that charge really stems from the use of the jar as a weapon, not because he had a firearm or knife or anything along those lines,” MPD Lt. Geoff Kirkpatrick explained.

Officers located Mobley on Corona Ave. and arrested him after engaging in a foot pursuit and a brief struggle.

He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

