MPD says Pilot Program to add policing downtown was successful

MEDFORD, Ore. —The Downtown Medford Association, hosting its 2nd community round table discussion, about policing in downtown Medford Tuesday.

The purpose of the meeting was to talk about the outcomes of the Pilot Program. This spring, the city added a patrol officer to make contact with businesses, observe behavior, and increase the overall police presence downtown.

Since then, MPD says 300 hours were committed to downtown, 440 citizens in the area were contacted, and 135 business connections were made.

“It was very successful it seems from our feedback from the downtown businesses, that they really appreciated the extra police presence in the downtown area and the extra work,” said MPD Deputy Cheif, DJ Graham.

“When the Livability Team came on board immediately we saw a difference, multiple officers coming in to help out with people that had mental disability assisting them to get the help they really needed,” said Amy Stonehill with Pacific Bible College.

Moving forward, MPD applied for a state grant to fund the positions, but ultimately, City Council will decide if it becomes a permanent thing in the future. School Resource Officers will continue the same work downtown, for the summer.