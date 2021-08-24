MPD wants to remind you to slow down in school zones

MEDFORD, Ore. —With school back in session, Medford Police want to remind you to slow down in school zones. MPD says it sees excessive speeds in school zones daily.
We’re told drivers are usually 10 to 15 miles over the speed limit.
Police say people should be going 20 miles per hour, from 7 AM to 5 PM throughout the school zones.
“I know it seems like it takes forever, but I really can tell you that you’re only, losing a few seconds of your trip, it’s really not that slow,” said MPD Sgt. Steve Furst.
MPD says fines can range from $325 to over $500.
