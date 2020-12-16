Home
MPD warns community of holiday scams

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Police is warning the community about holiday scams.

The agency says it’s noticed many scams involving Apple or Amazon accounts.

To make sure you’re not getting scammed, it says to be aware of:

  • People asking for payment in gift cards.
  • People asking you to renew accounts or threatening you with jail time.
  • Clicking links in emails from accounts or people you don’t know.
  • Phone calls saying your grandchild has been arrested and is being held on a large amount of bail.

