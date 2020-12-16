MPD warns community of holiday scams

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Police is warning the community about holiday scams.
The agency says it’s noticed many scams involving Apple or Amazon accounts.
To make sure you’re not getting scammed, it says to be aware of:
- People asking for payment in gift cards.
- People asking you to renew accounts or threatening you with jail time.
- Clicking links in emails from accounts or people you don’t know.
- Phone calls saying your grandchild has been arrested and is being held on a large amount of bail.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.