MSD extends decision deadline for on campus learning

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford School District families have a decision to make, but tonight they have a bit more time.

Parents will have until next Friday February 5th, to decide if they would like to send their child back to school for on campus learning, or opt for the Medford Online Academy for the remainder of the school year.

The original deadline, this Friday, was extended today.

The district hosted a webinar discussing the Medford Online Academy option.

It says staff is doing its best to make the online version as interactive as possible.

“We’re fortunate to have Medford online academy that will meet the requirements for comprehensive distance learning, so if you want distance learning, you have Medford Online Academy and if you want the experience of having your kids go to school you’ll have that option, ” says Superintendent, Bret Champion.

The district plans to start bringing kids back on campus, in mid to late February.

For more information on specific dates, visit medford.k12.org

