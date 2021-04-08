MSD looking to convert old high school into 3rd middle school

MEDFORD, Ore. —A year after the Medford School District scrapped plans to build Central Medford High School at Cobblestone Village, it is moving forward with building a 3rd middle school. As it indicated last year, the district is building a 3rd middle school at the old Central Medford High School, or what many know as the original South Medford High.
The facility has been sitting vacant since last year, though part is still being used for the district office. The estimated cost is about 30 million. When complete, it would hold around 850 to 1,000 students.
“We’re lacking in elementary classroom space and in order to help alleviate some of the space problems in our elementary schools, we could open a third middle school,” said Brad Earl, MSD Assistant Superintendent.
The school board is meeting Thursday to discuss financing options for the facility. Central Medford high moved to Royal Avenue, last year.
