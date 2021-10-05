MSD says it expects impact on staffing to be low from vaccine mandate

MEDFORD, Ore. —With the vaccine mandate deadline around the corner, the Medford School District is sharing what the situation will look like for its staff. MSD says it’s sent out 1,526 requests for information from its staff, including paid athletic coaches.
68% of staff are fully vaccinated, while 13% have an approved medical or religious exemption.
1% of staff have an approved exemption because they do not have direct or indirect contact with students in a school setting.
10% of employees failed to respond, a majority of the non-responses are coaches or other part-time staff.
Meanwhile, 8% of staff are in the process of resubmitting their documents or getting their second dose.
MSD says it expects the impacts on staffing, to be relatively low from the mandate.
