MSD Summer Experience is back for 2nd year

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King March 2, 2022

MEDFORD, Ore. —It’s that time of year again, the summer experience is back for the second year, at the Medford School District!

The district says it’s a fun, hands-on, worksheet-free experience. MSD is looking for people to join its summer staff also.

Session one runs from June 21st through July 7th. The next one is from July 11th through the 28th. The final session is from August 1st through the 11th.

The job application window opens Wednesday. The application for families opens on March 18th.

For more information visit the Medford School District website.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Jenna King
Jenna King
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.
Skip to content