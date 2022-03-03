MSD Summer Experience is back for 2nd year

MEDFORD, Ore. —It’s that time of year again, the summer experience is back for the second year, at the Medford School District!

The district says it’s a fun, hands-on, worksheet-free experience. MSD is looking for people to join its summer staff also.

Session one runs from June 21st through July 7th. The next one is from July 11th through the 28th. The final session is from August 1st through the 11th.

The job application window opens Wednesday. The application for families opens on March 18th.

For more information visit the Medford School District website.