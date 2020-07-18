MSD to offer full online learning this fall

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford parents concerned about sending their kids to school this fall have a new option to consider.
The Medford School District is developing an online program for any student, in any grade. The district said it’s designed for families who would be committed to full virtual learning. Superintendent Bret Champion said the curriculum is the same as some virtual charter schools.
“This is not some fly-by-night thing,” Champion said. “These are legitimate course offerings with structure, with grades, with a teacher attached.”
The district said it’s also exploring in-person and onsite electives for students K-5th grade. If you’re interested, find the form here.
