MSD votes to conduct investigation into complaint against board member

MEDFORD, Ore.- Parents are enraged as the Medford School District announces it will be conducting a third-party investigation into a complaint made against a board member.

In July, NBC5 reported that Medford School Board Member Michael Williams spoke out after School Resource Officer (SRO) Josh Doney was reassigned to patrol.

Williams believes Doney was removed from his position at South Medford High School for meeting with him about security issues on campuses.

He says the safety of the children is above all else and that’s why he spoke up.

“This is what our community needs, this is what kids need, this is what people who work in the buildings with kids need is us, here,” Williams said.

The Medford School District then announced a complaint had been filed against a board member, assumed to be Williams, alleging improper conduct.

After holding an executive session in which the school board weighed its options, a motion to have a third party conduct an investigation into the complaint was put to vote.

While no board members came forth with a reason why the complaint shouldn’t be investigated, Lilia Caballero abstained from voting.

“I’m not comfortable with the decision,” Caballero said.

Though Caballero abstained and Williams voted no, the rest of the board voted yes, and the motion carried.

Board Chair Cynthia Wright says this was the best decision for the complainant and for the board member who the complaint was made against, but those attending the meeting couldn’t disagree more.

“Cowards!” One person shouted.

“Pathetic!” Shouted another.

“Bullies!”

Once the vote was made, Williams took a moment to address the people in the room.

He says he still believes he did the right thing.

“There’s a lot more to this. I’m not discouraged, whatsoever. Bottom of my heart, thank you for being here and maybe I’ll see you at another one because we’re not done!” Williams concluded.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.