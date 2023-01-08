Mt. Ashland closed due to high winds

MT. ASHLAND, Ore. – Mount Ashland was closed on January 7th over safety concerns due to high winds.

Mount Ashland’s General Manager Andrew Gast said last night they had winds reaching 75 mph causing damage to one of the lifts.

Gast said the conditions lasted through the morning, with their lifts swinging too much to be considered safe.

He said other concerns were falling trees and power outages on the mountain.

“It’s always a difficult decision to close the mountain, we know that there are families that rely on it as an opportunity on the weekends. But first and foremost, we are going to take the safety of the crew and guests as the priority, and on days like this we aren’t going to chance something happening,” said Gast.

Gast says the winds should die down tomorrow and as of this afternoon, they expect to have at least the lower mountain open tomorrow.