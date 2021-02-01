Mt. Ashland could break a visitor record this season

ASHLAND, Ore. — Mt. Ashland has sold out nearly every weekend since opening.
The general manager says it could be a record breaking year for visitors, as nearly 50,000 people have already visited the mountain this season.
Manager Hiram Towle says skiers shouldn’t be discouraged from visiting Mt. Ashland, since many half-day passes do not sell out. The half-day passes are sold being at 11:45 a.m.
Towle says full-day passes are beginning to sell out even during the week days.
“[There were] Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays that were nearly a full parking lot, like getting out into our back parking lot. Which happens on powder days or blue bird, beautiful sunny days, but certainly not on your average day,” said Towle.
He says he believes people are trying to get out of the house due to the pandemic.
