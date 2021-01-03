Home
Mt. Ashland featured in national ski magazine

Photo courtesy: Hiram Towle

ASHLAND, Ore. — Mount Ashland Ski Area is getting some national attention after featured in a magazine.

The quarterly magazine “Freeskier,” based out of Colorado, contacted General Manager, Hiram Towle, just a couple months ago.

Towle said he is always excited to get national attention.

He said it helps attract visitors from out of the area and experience what the ski area has to offer.

“We are not a destination ski resort, we’re just a ski area that does appreciate when people come here, they find us, they realize that our terrain is spectacular, we’re affordable, we’ve got an amazing vibe, good for families and pretty much all of that,” Towle said.

Towle told us he is happy with the article, saying it was “complete,” hitting on everything the mountain is about.

