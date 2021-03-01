Mt. Ashland hosts high school snowboarders in “Boarder-X” competition

MT. ASHLAND, Ore. — High school snowboarders took to Mount Ashland this weekend for boarder-cross races.
The Ashland High School snowboard team raced against each other.
It has 34 snowboarders from Ashland and two from Phoenix High School.
Ashland High School races in the Southern League, which is one of four leagues in the Oregon Interscholastic Snowboard Association, or O.I.S.A.
With COVID regulations and restrictions canceling most of the athletes races, this was a chance to get out and stay fresh.
“We have a ton of straight-A students on the team, but we also have kids who only keep their grades up so they can be on the snowboard team and I think a lot of them probably wouldn’t have stuck around for Zoom school if it wasn’t for being able to come up here to the mountain and get coached and be able to ride around with friends,” Team President and Advisor, Lance Areyeff, said.
Mount Ashland Ski Area will host slope-style competitions for the high school team over the course of the next few weeks.
