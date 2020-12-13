Home
Mt. Ashland isn’t opening… yet

Mt. Ashland isn’t opening… yet

Local News Top Stories , , , ,

ASHLAND, Ore. — Skiers and snowboarders will have to wait on mother nature for more snowfall before heading up to Mount Ashland.

Mt. Ashland normally opens the second week of December.

However, due to a lack of snow, Mt. Ashland general manager, Hiram Towle, says the ski area is opening a bit later this year.

“Just not enough to get groomers out on or to spin the lifts, but it’s looking better day by day,” said Towle.

Towle says the mountain currently has around 10 inches of snow.

To stay updated on when the mountain opens, visit mtashland.com.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »