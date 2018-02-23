Home
Mt. Ashland reopens after snow storms

Mt. Ashland, Or — It was all sunshine and smiles on Mount Ashland Friday as the ski park opened for the second time this season.

The ski area was forced to close down due to a lack of snow earlier this month.

Recent storms and the hope for more snow in the forecast had added to the base and that means excellent conditions for skiers and snowboarders.

“We’re excited to get a good day in, just did our first run and this is, she’s only been a few times with the hit and miss years with snows, sometimes you get this record snows and the next year nothing, so we just gotta take it while we got it.” said Steve Day.

The mountain added nearly 20 inches of snow this week and is expecting more this weekend.

