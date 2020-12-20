Mt. Ashland Ski Area opens to sold out weekend for the public

Home
ASHLAND, Ore. — Mount Ashland Ski Area opened up to the public for the first time this season on Saturday.

Skiers and boarders snagged up all 400 tickets available on the sold out slopes for both Saturday and Sunday.

COVID regulations forced the area to make other changes like only selling tickets online and more distance between people near the lifts.

Also, with the lodge closed to the public, which means no restaurant, people grilled and tailgated in the parking lot.

General Manager, Hiram Towle, said the community bought 4,000 season passes, above their annual average, which he said proves how anxious people are to get out of their homes and be active.

“We know that we’re going to be one of the most important assets in the valley in terms of keeping people healthy and giving them that outdoor recreation that they crave, so yeah, pent up demand for sure. Lots of people wanted to get up here today,” Towle said.

All 400 tickets are sold out for Sunday as well.

You can head to the ski area’s website for tickets so you don’t miss out on another weekend.

