Mt. Ashland Ski Area prepares for upcoming season

ASHLAND, Ore.- Mt. Ashland saw it’s first and one of its earliest snowstorms overnight yesterday.
It arrived at the ski area’s Board met to take a look at the year ahead. The annual meeting generally welcomes new members and sends off retiring members. But it also reviews the previous year at the ski area and the months moving forward.
After a record year last year, with over 100,000 ski visits compared to a 70,000 average, it seems this season is set to follow. Season pass sales are up, with the spring sale exceeding exceptions and the fall sale, which ends at the end of this month, set to follow.
The ski area is also not limiting day passes this year.
“We did that last year to limit crowding on the slopes. But this year with outdoors, it’s hopefully going to be different. We have no intention of having a mask mandate,” explained Mt. Ashland Ski Area general manager Hiram Towle. He also says the lodge will be open this year- another change from last year’s covid restrictions.
