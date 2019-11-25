Mt. Ashland Ski Area ready for snow, possible storm on the horizon

ASHLAND, Ore.– Mt. Ashland is gearing up for snow
This weekend, the Mt. Ashland Ski Area held orientation training in preparation for that first major snowfall. While there has been some snow on the mountain over the past couple weeks, it’s still not enough. General manager Hiram Towle says there is currently about two inches of snow that’s held through with the cold weather but they’ll need a significant fall to ensure an opening.
Traditionally, the opening day has been the second Saturday of December. That falls on December 14 this year. But the ski area says it is always hoping for an early start.
“You know once it’s on the ground we’ll be able to think towards an opening,” said Towle. “We’ll always shoot for an early opening as we can. We were lucky enough to open a day early last year so yeah we’re looking forward to the storm.”
On Sunday, the ski area shared an update on its Facebook page from the local national weather service station. It described a potential heavy snowstorm to arrive sometime Tuesday in line with what scientists call a “bomb cyclone.” It could cause traveling to be a hazard for the Thanksgiving holiday but those on the mountain are looking forward to waking up to a large pile of snow.
The ski area says it has hired about 130 people this year to make sure everything is running in fine form. With storms in the forecast, all that’s left to do is wait for the snow.
