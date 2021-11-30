Mt. Ashland Ski Area waiting for snow to start season

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King November 29, 2021

ASHLAND, Ore. —Winter is fast approaching, and with only a few weeks until Christmas break, Mt. Ashland is hoping for some snow to kick start the season.

Winter break for schools is an important time for the ski area, but opening by then, of course, depends on the weather.

Mountain officials tell us the ski area’s goal is to open the second weekend in December.

“We always hope for that, we’ve missed it before and have done just fine, but we really wanna give those opportunities and look forward to providing what we provide which is a healthy outdoor recreation opportunity for the whole community,” says Mt. Ashland General Manager, Hiram Towle.

Towle says the ski area can open with as little as 24 inches of snow.

To keep up with its opening plans, visit mtashland.com

