Mt. Ashland waits on snow to open

ASHLAND, Ore —Mt. Ashland Ski Area, was hoping to open this weekend, but it appears, mother nature isn’t cooperating.
The Ski Area currently has about 8 inches of snow, at the base of the mountain.
It says it can open with as little as 24 inches, but that all depends on the density of the snow. Ultimately, the decision is made by the ski patrol.
“We received a decent amount of snow up until now, the storm doors definitely opened and we’ve seen the patterns change, we got stuck in a bit of a high pressure system over the last week, which didn’t afford us enough snow fall to get open, ” says Hiram Towle, general manager of the ski area.
Right now, the ski area has enough snow for sledding and playing in the snow, and encourages people to come do that.
As soon as mother nature allows it, they will gladly open.
