Mt. Ashland’s Dummy Downhill 2021 event features over 20 entries

“This is one of our favorite events of the year,” said a participant.
The Dummy Downhill event brings people together once a year to show off their hand-made dummies.
They are then pushed down a massive slope.
The free event is one of the few Mt. Ashland offers that lets anybody participate, according to the general manager, Hiram Towle.
“People love it, it’s great for the kids, you don’t even have to be a skier or a snowboarder, you can just come to watch us demolish these dummies off of this big jump,” said Towle.
Towle says there were over 20 entries this year.
“This is the biggest turnout we’ve ever had in terms of participation and I think we’re going to have a lot of people spectacting, as well.”
All the dummies came in different shapes, themes, styles, and even sizes.
Participants Justin and Soren Adams are excited to be a part of the fun this year since it was canceled last year due to COVID-19.
“It probably took us a month total, needed time to make it right,” said Justin Adams.
Adams says he and his family worked together to create their dummy.
“Star Wars was the inspiration if you haven’t guessed. We’re going classic with the Millennium Falcon,’ said Adams.
The Adams family aren’t the only ones who spent time making sure their dummy was perfect…
“This is 2.0. Two years ago we ran him for the first time and we did well, so we’re running him again but this time with Back to the Future,” said particpant Killian Peterson.
Erik and Killian Peterson say it took 3 days to put their dummy together.
“We have this old Frosty we always like to run and we just came up with the idea because it’s our second year to do it and we thought well if he went on a death ride last year, then how could he possibly go again? He’d have to go back in the future,” said Erik Peterson.
The free event doesn’t go without a winner, Towle says first place wins a season ski pass for the next season.
“We judge them on creativity, and then we’re going to judge them on their run, their craft, their air time,” said Towle.
Once the event ended, the winner was a dummy called ‘The Flying Ace’ created by Margaret Shaughnessy.
