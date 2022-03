SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif—The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office and Mt. Shasta Police were involved in a deadly officer-involved shooting Friday.

Police say it happened outside the city limits of Mt. Shasta around 945 at night.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office says all involved deputies were not hurt.

They are now placed on administrative leave, as the investigation continues.

The local critical incident team is leading the investigation.

More information will be released in the coming weeks.