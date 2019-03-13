Mt. Shasta PD to become 24/7 dispatch center

MT. SHASTA, Cal. — After 10 years of having no overnight dispatch service, the Mt. Shasta Police Department is once again becoming a 24/7 dispatch center.
City council voted in favor of bringing back their graveyard dispatch Monday night.
Starting July first the police department’s doors will be open between 10 p.m. until 6 a.m..
Mt. Shasta Police said having a local dispatcher to answer calls for service and help in critical situations will help officer’s ability to respond and handle emergencies more efficiently.
