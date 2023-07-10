Multiple agencies respond to heavy structure fire in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Multiple agencies responded to a heavy structure fire in Grants Pass Saturday that destroyed a home and several vehicles.

Rural Metro said around 4:30 Saturday afternoon, someone stopped by their North Valley Station and reported a column of smoke coming from an area near Saratoga Way.

When firefighters arrived, the home was fully involved, and flames had spread to four vehicles and the surrounding vegetation.

An ODF helicopter was used to help contain the spread of the fire.

Rural Metro said the fire was on top of a hill and that could have allowed the fire to spread more easily.

“It made it very exposed and vulnerable to the wind but thankfully we didn’t have wind yesterday at that moment otherwise things could have been a lot different,” said Austin Prince, Operations Chief with Rural Metro Fire.

Prince said the fire burned about a tenth of an acre. There were no injuries reported, but firefighters did find seven koi fish that they were able to rescue. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.