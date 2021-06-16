Multiple reports: Dutch Bros files to go public

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Dutch Bros is getting ready to go public.
According to multiple reports, the coffee chain is filing for an initial public offering. It would be the state’s first major IPO in years.
Last month, Bloomberg reported the company was looking to go public, but Dutch Bros denied any plans to do so.
According to reports, the company has filed confidentially. This means it’s not revealing financial results or other corporate information yet.
Anna Weeks the anchor of NBC5 News at 5 and 11 and Your Place @7 with Anna Weeks. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna loves exploring Southern Oregon. In her free time, she enjoys reading, running, and watching sports.