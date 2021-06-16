Home
Multiple reports: Dutch Bros files to go public

Multiple reports: Dutch Bros files to go public

Local News Regional Top Stories , , , , , ,

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Dutch Bros is getting ready to go public.

According to multiple reports, the coffee chain is filing for an initial public offering. It would be the state’s first major IPO in years.

Last month, Bloomberg reported the company was looking to go public, but Dutch Bros denied any plans to do so.

According to reports, the company has filed confidentially. This means it’s not revealing financial results or other corporate information yet.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »