Murphy structure fire under investigation

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King June 27, 2022

MURPHY, Ore. —Multiple agencies responded to a structure fire Monday, around 4:30 pm on the 200-block of Blue Water Lane, in Murphy. Rural Metro Fire and several other agencies were on scene.

The home was fully involved and collapsed when units first got there.

There was some spread to the wildland but was quickly contained by ODF.

Rural Metro says, one spot fire near the Applegate River grew to about  2/10ths of an acre.

Rural Metro and ODF crews will be mopping up what remains of the 2-story home, into the night.

People inside escaped unharmed. The fire is under investigation.

