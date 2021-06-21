Home
N. River Road Fire near Gold Hill, Rogue River 100% lined

GOLD HILL/ROGUE RIVER, Ore. — The North River Road Fire is now 100% lined, but 60 firefighters remain in the area doing mop up.

The Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest District says the fire has burned approximately 60 acres of BLM land.

It says mop-up is only 5% completed.

“Our biggest challenge today is going to be the heat because we might hit the triple digits, and you know when you have that, it increases fire behavior and activity and poses a risk for our firefighters,” said ODF spokesperson, Natalie Weber.

Level 1 evacuations remain in place.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, however, Weber says the fire was determined to be human-caused.

She wants the public to know The Mountain of the Rogue biking trails is closed at this time because of the fire.

