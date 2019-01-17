Home
Naloxone kits at SOU may help prevent future overdose deaths

Ashland, Ore — Southern Oregon University is taking steps to prevent deaths from opioid overdoses.

The University partnered with Oregon Health and Sciences University and the Max’s Mission non-profit to place kits of Naloxone, also known as Narcan, in 18 places throughout campus.

“Around the country it has been a huge huge amount of people overdosing, and we just wanted to be preventative if that were to happen on our campus that we have something that can help people survive,” said Anna D’Amato, Executive Director of the Student Health and Wellness Center at SOU.

The kits include the nasal spray version of Naloxone and are located near fire extinguishers and AED cabinets.

