Naloxone kits at SOU may help prevent future overdose deaths

Ashland, Ore — Southern Oregon University is taking steps to prevent deaths from opioid overdoses.
The University partnered with Oregon Health and Sciences University and the Max’s Mission non-profit to place kits of Naloxone, also known as Narcan, in 18 places throughout campus.
“Around the country it has been a huge huge amount of people overdosing, and we just wanted to be preventative if that were to happen on our campus that we have something that can help people survive,” said Anna D’Amato, Executive Director of the Student Health and Wellness Center at SOU.
The kits include the nasal spray version of Naloxone and are located near fire extinguishers and AED cabinets.
NBC5 Meteorologist.
Matt earned a Meteorology Certificate from Mississippi State University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Oregon. Before joining NBC5 News, Matt spent a year in Alexandria, Louisiana as a reporter and anchor for KALB News. Matt was also a production assistant at KEZI 9 News in Eugene and an intern at CNN.
In addition to being passionate about news and weather, Matt loves his Oregon Ducks, the outdoors, craft beer and time with his dogs.