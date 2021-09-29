National Forests of Oregon, Washington to start free personal use firewood policy

OREGON- Some of the National Forests of Oregon and Washington are preparing to start up their free personal use firewood policy.
Starting October 1st, national forests in Region 6 of the USDA Forest Service are transitioning their free personal-use firewood program to a permitted program.
That means those who receive free use firewood permits may use firewood for cutting, manufacturing, handling, or other processing but not for resale. For individuals who wish to resell firewood, charge permits are available.
“We are pleased to be able to offer free personal use firewood across the National Forests in Oregon and Washington,” said Regional Forester, Glenn Casamassa. “This change will benefit people who rely on firewood as their primary heat source and will allow us to dispose of material that otherwise would have a cost to burn or remove.”
All Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest firewood permits will be issued with a 10-cord limit and value of $5.00 per cord (no charge for permitted free personal-use firewood).
The following National Forests will transition to free use firewood beginning October 1, 2021:
- Mt. Baker Snoqualmie
- Mt. Hood
- Olympic
- Rogue River-Siskiyou
- Siuslaw
- Umpqua
- Willamette.
A second transition will occur no later than January 1, 2022, for the following National Forests:
- Deschutes
- Fremont-Winema
- Gifford Pinchot
- Malheur
- Ochoco
- Okanogan-Wenatchee
- Umatilla
- Wallowa-Whitman.
Procedures for issuing free personal-use or charge permits will vary by unit office. Please contact your local unit office for specifics on the issuance of free firewood permits.
