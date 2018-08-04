National Guard sent to Taylor Creek fire

MERLIN, Ore. — More than 125 Oregon National Guard departed from the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem to help fight the Taylor Creek fire Saturday.
The group is known as NG-2, National Guard – Team 2, and is the second Oregon National Guard group that’s been deployed this year.
NG-1 was the first group dispatched to help fight the Garner Complex Fire in Josephine County a few days ago.
This year, the Oregon National Guard trained 400 people to be able to serve as wildland firefighters in case they were needed from the Oregon Department of Forestry.
State officials had asked that funds be put aside so that this training could be possible. Now, more than 250 people who have been trained have been sent to help fight the fires with others standing-by ready to assist if needed.
The training provided to the Oregon National Guard is the same training required by all public and private wildland firefighters. Classes include safety considerations, fire behavior, protecting tribal artifacts, and hands-on sessions such as fire shelter deployment, hand lines, gridding, hand tool work, and other related skills.
In 2015, the Oregon National Guard assisted with wildfire suppression efforts in John Day and Enterprise.
In 2017, over 400 citizen-soldiers and citizen-airmen supported Oregon’s firefighting efforts (air & ground) at High Cascades Complex, Chetco bar, Blanket Creek, Horse Prairie, and Milli fires.
Follow the work of the Oregon National Guard at https://www.facebook.com/OregonGuard/