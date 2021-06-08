Home
National honor given to former Jackson Co. D.A., for life’s work

MEDFORD, Ore. —A local non-profit board member and former District attorney is being honored, on a national scale.

Mark Huddleston spent nearly 7 years prosecuting child abuse cases in Jackson County. He was looking at a better way to respond to child abuse and helped to create the Children’s Advocacy Center.

The center works to eliminate the traumas of abuse by providing services in a centralized location. The National Children’s Alliance presented the Volunteer of the year award to Huddleston in a virtual ceremony Monday.

“It means a lot to me but I’d like to emphasize that I consider this an award for our whole children advocacy center here in Jackson County, not just me,” said Huddleston.

Huddleston says he couldn’t have done it without the help of the center’s dedicated staff.

For more information visit cacjc.org

