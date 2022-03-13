MEDFORD, Ore. – With spring almost arriving, March 12th is national plant a flower day, and some local geocachers were out celebrating. They celebrated spring’s arrival next week, by planting flowers.

Southern Oregon Geocaching came to Bear Creek Park in Medford and gave out flower seeds for people to plant in their homes or gardens.

“Today we are gathering in the park to celebrate national plant a flower day, we wanted to provide the community with something to do, its beautiful weather out today, so we’ve got packets of flowers that we are handing out for people,” said Alex Smith, Director of Southern Oregon Geocaching

The group is using this event to get people interested in geocaching. If you are interested in more of their events you can visit their Facebook page.