National Weather Service Doppler Radar on Mt. Ashland gets upgrade

ASHLAND, Ore. —The National Weather Service Doppler Radar that sits atop Mount Ashland, is getting some much-needed upgrades.

It’s now up and running after a week of shutdown for maintenance.

This is the fourth and final phase of the upgrades to improve the life of the radar.

With the improvements, its lifetime is expected to last into the 2030s.

