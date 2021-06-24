National Weather Service Doppler Radar on Mt. Ashland gets upgrade

ASHLAND, Ore. —The National Weather Service Doppler Radar that sits atop Mount Ashland, is getting some much-needed upgrades.
It’s now up and running after a week of shutdown for maintenance.
This is the fourth and final phase of the upgrades to improve the life of the radar.
With the improvements, its lifetime is expected to last into the 2030s.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.