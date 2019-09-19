Home
National Weather Service surveying storm damage

National Weather Service surveying storm damage

Local News Regional Top Stories

Medford, Ore — The National Weather Service was out on the streets today analyzing damage from yesterday’s storm.

The afternoon thunderstorm brought high winds, hail, lightning and heavy rainfall to the Rogue Valley.

The Weather Service’s survey team plans to use data from the storm and it’s impacts, including hail size and damage to vehicles to refine their forecast for future storms.

“Doesn’t quite meet our severe criteria, but obviously you can see there was widespread damage, so we’re going to see if we should have issued a severe thunderstorm warning and what actual damage happened,” said senior meteorologist Sven Nelaimischkies

High winds and heavy rain was enough to topple several trees in East Medford, including onto two vehicles on Superior Court. Luckily, no one was injured.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »