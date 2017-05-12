Home
Natural gas line break shuts down Highway 97

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A ruptured natural gas line shuts down traffic on Highway 97 just north of Klamath Falls.

Am excavating crew hit a natural gas line at about five o’clock Thursday afternoon, shutting down the highway.

Battalion Chief Andy Hoskins of Klamath County Fire District #1 was one of the first on scene:  “As soon as they hit the line with their equipment, they exited and called us and we blocked access.”

The rupture happened near a weigh station just north of Klamath Falls.

Traffic was kept nearly a mile away from the incident as a precaution.

The break happened just as trucker Jose Figueroa drove up.  “I was one of the unfortunate, along with another guy – and it’s an inconvenience, but it is what it is.”

Emergency crews were aided by strong winds in the area.

“Correct.”  Notes Hoskins.  “That wind helps disperse the gas at this time.”

The gas lines serve about 200 customers in the area.

Traffic was detoured around the area for several hours until the break could be repaired.

