Natural gas outage in Ashland area

ASHLAND, Ore. – Some Avista Utilities customers started their day without any hot water or natural gas.
The City of Ashland said up to 2,300 customers between the Ashland Airport and the downtown area had low pressure or loss of use.
SOS Plumbing in Talent said they started getting calls about the problem around 7:00 Tuesday morning.
Mike Davis, President of SOS Plumbing said he hasn’t seen this big of an outage in decades.
“The last time I saw one was in 1997 when we had the big flood in Ashland,” Davis said.
NBC5 News reached out to Avista for comment on why the gas is off and we have not heard back.
