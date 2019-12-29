Home
NB I-5 closed due to death investigation near Phoenix

MEDFORD, Ore. — All northbound lanes of Interstate 5 were closed at milepost 24 Saturday evening due to a death investigation, according to Oregon State Police.

OSP told NBC5 News they were investigating it as a suicide. As of around 9 p.m. Saturday night all lanes were still closed.

Vehicles were being diverted off the northbound I-5 near the incident site. Motorists heading northbound on I-5 south of the incident should consider alternate routes.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, there is help available. You can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255). You can also text 741-741 any time to be connected to a crisis counselor.

