NB I-5 closed due to death investigation near Phoenix

MEDFORD, Ore. — All northbound lanes of Interstate 5 were closed at milepost 24 Saturday evening due to a death investigation, according to Oregon State Police.
OSP told NBC5 News they were investigating it as a suicide. As of around 9 p.m. Saturday night all lanes were still closed.
Vehicles were being diverted off the northbound I-5 near the incident site. Motorists heading northbound on I-5 south of the incident should consider alternate routes.
