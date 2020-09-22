Home
NBC5 joins Gov. Kate Brown for tour of Almeda Fire aftermath

NBC5 joins Gov. Kate Brown for tour of Almeda Fire aftermath

Local News Politics Regional Top Stories , ,

ASHLAND, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown toured the devastating aftermath of the Almeda Fire Monday.

NBC5 was the only station invited, and was there as she stepped on scorched ground. After seeing the damage, she said she’s never seen anything like it.

“Most of this stuff is unrecognizable,” Gov. Brown said.

After a fire briefing, her boots hit the fire lines in north Ashland.

She walked through the neighborhood in obvious disbelief, joined by Representative Pam Marsh, Adjutant General Michael Stencel, and Oregon Office of Emergency Management Director Andrew Phelps.

“I’ve seen burnt cars, but nothing like this before,” Gov. Brown said.

The governor then thanked first responders, who put their lives on the line to battle the Almeda Fire. Some worked 48-hour shifts in the first two days of the fire, before the governor’s office declared it a conflagration, sending in more support from the state.

But Gov. Brown says despite the devastating fire, she says she’s confident in the Rogue Valley’s ability to recover.

“This community will rebuild I’m sure,” Gov. Brown said.

The governor says emergency disaster relief is on the way. Residents displaced by the fire, can apply for federal funding and find housing through FEMA. You can register at: disasterassistance.gov

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »